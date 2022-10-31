No Filipinos have so far been reported among the casualties of a horrific stampede in Itaewon that killed over 100 and injured scores others on Saturday night, the Philippine Embassy in South Korea said Sunday.

At least 149 were killed from the crush during Halloween revelries in the popular nightlife district in Seoul.

Some 76 people were also injured from the incident, 15 of whom are foreigners, the Embassy said citing Korea’s National Fire Agency.

“The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in coordination with local authorities in case any Filipino national has been affected. To date, the Embassy has yet to receive reports of any Filipino victim in the stampede,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The Embassy then advised Filipinos in Korea to observe precautions during large events.

There are over 50,000 Filipinos living and working in South Korea, but as the country reopens its borders and ease restrictions, more Filipino tourists have also started coming in.

The stampede, described as the “deadliest in South Korea’s history, took place in a narrow downhill alley in the popular entertainment district, with the victims mostly in their 20s.

Latest reports citing authorities said the foreigners killed include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.

Halloween celebrations in the capital city, especially in Itaewon and Hongdae have been attracting locals and foreigners alike as early as Oct. 28, with huge crowds filling pubs along its narrow streets. This was the first Halloween event in Seoul since the pandemic broke out.

Videos of the disaster circulating online show paramedics administering CPR on dozens of victims while some were struggling to pull the victims out of the cramped alley.

There is no information yet as to what caused the stampede but investigations are underway. (PNA)

