No disconnection for unpaid electricity bills until December 31

In a statement it issued Friday, PALECO said based on the directive of the ERC in view of the enactment of Republic Act No. 11494, also known as the “Bayanihan to Recover As One Act” or Bayanihan 2, MCOs that have monthly consumption of not higher than twice the ERC approved maximum lifeline consumption level or 70kWh per month will not have their electricity services disconnected.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) will not disconnect its services to member-consumer-owners (MCOs) on account of non-payment of bills until the end of the year in accordance with the directive issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on October 29.

In a statement it issued Friday, PALECO said based on the directive of the ERC in view of the enactment of Republic Act No. 11494, also known as the “Bayanihan to Recover As One Act” or Bayanihan 2, MCOs that have monthly consumption of not higher than twice the ERC approved maximum lifeline consumption level or 70kWh per month will not have their electricity services disconnected.

According to PALECO, the ERC has ordered distribution utilities (DUs) “not to implement any disconnection until December 31, 2020”.

It said the ERC stressed that government offices and agencies, government owned-and-controlled corporations, and other government instrumentalities are not covered by the 30-day grace period and installment payment arrangement provided.

“Yaong mga government offices, government agencies, government owned-and-controlled corporations at iba pang mga pang-gobyernong istruktura at instolasyon ay marapat lamang na makipagtulungan sa kooperatiba dahil rin ang mga ito ay may kakayahan at sariling pondong pinansyal para sa mga gastusing pang-elektrisidad,” PALECO stated.

Meanwhile, customers with ability to pay are encouraged by the ERC and PALECO to settle their bills within the original date or before the due date to help manage the cash flow and ensure continuous supply of electricity services by DUs to MCOs.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts