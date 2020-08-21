No directive issued to regulate plant selling, BPI says

Although setting a SRP can help consumers from those who will take advantage of them, Martinez said this has not been implemented.

The local office of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) said it has not received any directive from its central office to regulate the selling of ornamental plants by accrediting sellers and providing suggested retail prices (SRP) in Palawan.

Reynaldo C. Martinez, regional manager of the BPI’s National Plant Quarantine Services Division (NPQSD), said Thursday that the bureau only regulates nurseries.

“Wala pa kaming idea dyan kung paano iri-regulate… or parang procedure kung papaano. Ang meron dyan ay iri-regulate ‘yong nurseries kung paano nila kino-culture para maiwasan din ‘yong pests and diseases. At saka protection ‘yon sa buyers natin pero sa ngayon ay wala pang guidelines na binibigay ang central office namin,” he said.

Although setting a SRP can help consumers from those who will take advantage of them, Martinez said this has not been implemented.

He said guidelines will have to be thought of carefully on this because growing plants is not also easy.

“Kung papaano nila papagandahin ‘yong protection sa mga stakeholder natin na nahihilig sa mga ganyan. Kung presyo depende rin kasi hindi rin natin madiktahan na ‘yan lang ang presyo mo. Kasi unang-una kung paano nila inalagaan iyan, hinintay na lumaki at paano sila nag-propagate niyan, matagal, ‘di ba?” he said.

“Iyan pa siguro ang tingin ko na aaralin din ng central office namin, na tamang presyo nang ganoong panahon bago mo siya maibenta, kung ilang days na ba siya, parang ganon,” he said.

The plan to regulate the ornamental agriculture in the country came after reports that BPI agriculture Ernie Lito Bollosa thinks that the government should come up with an accreditation process for all ornamental plant sellers.

It has been observed that the fad with plant collection became a trend online for those called as ‘plantitos’ and ‘plantitas’.

“So far wala pang guidelines na binibigay ang central office namin kung papaano iri-regulate kasi bago lang din (sinabi) ng agriculturist namin sa BPI,” he said.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.