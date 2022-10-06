The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will not impose any administrative sanctions on a barangay kagawad who was recently arrested for illegal firearm possession.

DILG Puerto Princesa chief Eufracio Forones stated that unless a formal administrative complaint is filed against Kgd. Pepito Parba Jr. of Brgy. Buenavista, no action can be taken.

“Pag gayan syempre sasampahan ng kaso pa. Tapos court ang magde-decide niyan. Only kapag may final and executory verdict na ang court bago sila mate-terminate. As a general rule kasi presumed innocent pa rin sila kasi ongoing pa rin naman ang kaso,” Forones told Palawan News.

In an administrative case, Foronda stated that the Sangguniang Panlungsod or the Office of the Ombudsman is tasked with conducting an investigation because the DILG is not authorized to do so.

“Wala kaming motu propio function to conduct investigation. Ang investigating body natin ay Sanggunian or Ombudsman specially pag barangay officials,” he said.

Parba was apprehended on October 4 by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan agents. A 12-gauge shotgun, a.45 STI EDGE, and several bullets were recovered from him.

About Post Author