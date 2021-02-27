No date set on connecting Rio Tuba to mainland power grid

Project status in Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza during the sixth day of the construction and upgrading of lines on February 26 | Photos from PALECO official Facebook page

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) said it will switch on the power link of Barangay Rio Tuba in Bataraza to its mainland power grid “the soonest possible time” but did not indicate any specific date.

This developed as the cooperative said in an announcement Saturday (February 27) it is nearly done with its transmission line connection, admitting a slight delay from its 6-day self imposed deadline due to heavy rains in the past few days.











“Due to some circumstances, switch-on ceremony will be set at the soonest possible time,” PALECO said in its post.

The rush job had included the conversion and upgrade of a 13.5 km single phase to 3-phase line, construction of a 5.6 km 3-phase line extension, and a single-phase line conversion (16 spans of DX Line).

PALECO started its deployment and construction in Brgy. Rio Tuba on February 20 aiming to rush the transmission line to connect the barangay to the mainland grid and provide electricity supply to the area which was then experiencing power outage after its previous provider shut down its generator on February 18.

Rio Tuba is still being supplied electricity by its previous independent power supplier Power Source Phils. Inc (PSPI), after the provincial government intervened to allow them to operate on a temporary 30-day period after being ordered closed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

