No debris from the Long March 3B rocket of the People’s Republic of China has been spotted in the West Philippine Sea following its launch by the Xichang Satellite Launch Center before noon on December 26.

The rocket, equipped with a Yuanzheng-1 (YZ-1) upper stage, deployed two new satellites into medium Earth orbit (MEO) as an enhancement to the Beidou positioning and navigation system.

U.S. Space authorities said the YZ-1 upper stage positioned the satellites into orbits measuring 21,532 by 22,193 kilometers at an inclination of 55 degrees. The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), a division of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country’s main space contractor, was responsible for creating the satellites.

Commander Ariel Joseph Coloma, the spokesperson for the Western Command (Wescom), said that there have been no ground reports of rocket debris sightings in the identified drop zones—Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), Rozul Reef (Iroquois Reef), Escoda Shoal (Sabina Shoal), and Quezon town, Palawan.

“Wala pang report na may nakitang debris sa drop zone sa ilang areas sa West Philippine Sea as of this time. Negative pa na may namamataan, pero naka monitor kami dahil sa advisory ng PhilSA,” Coloma said Thursday morning.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) verified on December 27 the launch of China’s Long March 3B rocket from its center in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan. It is anticipated that debris from this activity will fall within designated drop zones, approximately 68 nautical miles from Rozul Reef and 116 nautical miles from Ayungin Shoal.

Coloma stated that they are treating the advisory with importance and are constantly on the lookout for any debris. Yet, up to now, nothing has been detected.

Eden Cascara, the disaster risk reduction and management officer in Quezon town, said that they too have not received any reports of debris sightings from any of their 14 barangay captains.

“So far, wala naman. Kagabi nakipag-usap ako sa mga barangay captain, wala naman daw reported sa kanila. Wala rin na reported dito sa office from residents,” she said.

Quezon is a first-class municipality located 146 kilometres (91 mi) from Puerto Princesa, Palawan province. The 2020 census indicates that it is home to 65,283 residents.

The rocket’s drop zone details were relayed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), warning of an “aerospace flight activity.”

PhilSA had distributed a pre-launch report to relevant government agencies and authorities prior to the launch.

Post-launch, PhilSA has issued guidance on potential hazards to ships, fishing vessels, and other maritime crafts transiting the debris drop zone. It said there remains a chance that residual rocket debris could drift in the vicinity and potentially reach nearby shores in the future.

PhilSA further warns against handling or approaching these materials, which might contain traces of hazardous substances like rocket fuel.