Police Patrolman Jezreel Gabasa Magdayao is presently under the custody of the Taytay police station while an investigation is underway to verify accusations of him brandishing a weapon and assaulting a 19-year-old male he encountered in Barangay Sandoval, Taytay Palawan, at 11:00 PM on Wednesday, September 13.

According to Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) chief P/Major Victor Paulino, the victim identified as Elven Radoc Tabi, reported the matter to the police station while the police officer voluntarily surrendered to the police station with fellow officers at 8:00 AM the following day in response to the complaint.

The motive behind the alleged assault remains uncertain, with investigators considering the possibility of alcohol consumption by Magdayao.

As of press time, Paulino said that no formal charges have been filed against Magdayao but assured the victim that the suspect will face administrative charges

“Nasa trabaho pa ang biktima ngayon, bukas babalik siya para sa affidavit kung itutuloy niya ang pagsampa ng Kaso, depende yun sa biktima. Kung magsasampa siya ng reklamo, criminal case yun, pero kami sigurado sa PNP mahaharap siya sa kasong Administratibo,” Paulino assured.

Based on a police report, the victim was near a local Piso Wifi hotspot, when he reportedly heard a gunshot from the suspect, whom he believed to be intoxicated.

Shortly afterward, the police officer allegedly asked Tabi for a cigarette. But the victim informed Magdayao that he had only one left.

This led to the police officer allegedly striking Tabi in the face with his service-issued 9mm firearm.

Magdayao is currently under restricted custody of Taytay MPS while undergoing a paraffin test.