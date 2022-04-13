The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) warned all candidates that campaigning is prohibited on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

This is in compliance with Section 5 of Republic Act 7166, or the Synchronized National and Local Elections for Electoral Reforms Act, as implemented by COMELEC Resolutions No. 10685 and 10730 for the May 9 national and local elections, according to COMELEC Palawan spokeswoman Jomel Ordas.

All types of campaigning, including door-to-door, gatherings, and online campaigns, are prohibited under the guidelines.

According to Ordas, breaking the rules is punishable under Sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code, which entails a sentence of not less than one year but not more than six years in prison.

Candidates who are found guilty may be barred from holding public office and have their right to vote taken away.

“Violations of said rules shall be considered as an election offense punishable under Sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code,” he said.

Local and national politicians will be able to campaign until May 7, with the exception of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Other restrictions such as gun ban and transfer ban will remain until June 8.