No approval yet MECQ implementation in Puerto Princesa City

The Puerto Princesa City government said it has not yet received the national government’s approval on the implementation of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The city made the clarification as a photo content began circulating on social media stating the new quarantine classification of the city for the entire month of June.

The plan to place certain areas of the city under localized lockdown was suggested by the National Inter-Agency Task Force (NIATF) because of the city’s ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa neither confirmed nor denied the veracity of the circulating image, but explained that they cannot make a formal announcement.

“’Yon ‘yong hinihiling natin pero wala kaming official copy ng resolution, so we cannot announce it yet. Siguro after natin ma-receive, by official document or e-mail,” said Pedrosa in a phone interview.

The image shows that along with the city, Iloilo City, Zamboanga City, Sibugay, del Sur and del Norte, Cagayan de Oro, Apayao, Bengue, and Santiago in Quirino, Cagayan will also be placed under MECQ from June 1-30.

Barangay captains were also told to prepare “any time” for the announcement of MECQ, according to Barangay Princesa captain Junairi Pinto.

“Noong Monday (may 24) nag-meeting kami, sinabihan kami na mag-prepare dahil anumang araw ay mag-e-MECQ. Pero wala pang date kung kailan,” he told Palawan News Friday.

