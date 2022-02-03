There will be no changes to the current public health protocols in Puerto Princesa City as the current Alert Level 3 status will be extended until February 15, according to the city’s Inter-agency Task Force (IATF).

According to Norma Lyn Dave of the City Information Office (CIO), the city IATF agreed on Wednesday to adapt the existing Alert Level 3 protocols after the national government announced new alert level classifications on Monday.

“Napagkasunduan ng local IATF na ipapatupad pa rin kung ano ang nasa Alert Level 3. So, as is ang ating guidelines,” Dave announced through the radio program R1 at Your Service by information officer Richard Ligad and Henry Yip Santos on Thursday.

Since January 21, when Puerto Princesa was announced to be under Alert Level 3, the city IATF did not tighten public health protocols and instead adapted the national IATF’s omnibus guidelines. However, the curfew hours of 10PM to 5AM and the liquor ban remained in place.

Dave said that the curfew and liquor ban will remain in place throughout the Alert Level 3 classification. Other announced guidelines were also reiterated. Minors 11 years old and under are still not allowed in malls. Religious gatherings should be limited to 30% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors. Everyone who attends religious gatherings should be fully vaccinated.

At malls and dining establishments, all staff and customers should be vaccinated and have their vaccination cards as proof at all times. Indoor dining should be limited to 30% of venue capacity, with fully vaccinated staff and customers, while outdoor dining should be set up at 50% of capacity.

All gatherings with 10 or more people, especially those with food, must have prior clearance with the Incident Management Team (IMT) before holding the event.

There will also be no travel ban for inbound air and sea travelers. However, the city IATF will re-apply to the regional IATF for a 7-day mandatory facility quarantine for all unvaccinated, partially-vaccinated travelers, and authorized persons outside residences (APORs) staying for more than five days since the concurrence expired on January 31.

Vaccinated returning residents are still required to undergo home quarantine for seven days upon their return.