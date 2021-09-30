To guarantee safe meat, the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) has advised the public not to purchase imported meat with a modified or false Certificate of Meat Inspection (COMI).

In a public advisory, the NMIS released, it said that it has received reports of traders and online sellers who are using fake or tampered COMI for the sale or trade of imported meat.

“The NMIS warns the public not to buy imported meat that is accompanied with a COMI that bears an electronic signature,” the advisory noted.

Forging official marks and certificates is punishable under the Republic Act (RA) No. 9296, as amended by RA No. 10536, also known as the “Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines” and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, NMIS added.

- Advertisement -

The NMIS is the attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA) which is tasked to serve as the national controlling authority about meat and meat production and hygiene.

Meanwhile, DA said in a virtual presser that it has yet to hear the response of the manufacturer after the vaccine trial of African Swine Fever (ASF) conducted in some farms in Luzon.

The vaccine trial was in collaboration with a US vaccine company, and Zoetiz, a global animal health company and was conducted to 10 commercial farms previously affected by ASF.

“ We are yet to hear po doon sa manufacturer ‘yong kanilang analysis kung ano ‘yong magiging way forward to manufacturer as regards doon sa vaccine,” Dr. Reildrin Morales, director of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), said.