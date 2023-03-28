Nine supporters and sympathizers of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in Rizal municipality in southern Palawan have denounced the rebel group to support an insurgency-free province.

According to a post by the Municipal Information Office (MIO) of Rizal town, they publicly condemned the CPP-NPA and severed relations with it on March 23 in a special event in Brgy. Panalingaan.

It said that their voluntary withdrawal of support for the CPP-NPA and pledge of allegiance to the national government was a direct outcome of the government’s persistent campaign for them to support a lasting peace in Palawan under the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (TF ELCAC).

The ceremony was attended in Rizal by Panalingaan barangay captain Angeles Gane, 1st PPMFC force commander P/Capt. Dhayrius Redondo, 1st Lt. John Michael Andales of the 18th Special Forces Company of the Philippine Army, indigenous peoples leader Narlito Silnay, 1st PPMFC P/Capt. Dinnoh Genoves, and executive assistant Ed Monte.

The program focused on the nine supporters’ formal restoration of loyalty to the government, swearing not to help the rebel cause any longer.

The Rizal information office added that their Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) is now facilitating their validation so they too can receive financial assistance from the Sustainable Livelihood Program of the municipal government under the leadership of Mayor Norman Ong.

About Post Author