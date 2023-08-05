Environment and wildlife authorities in Romblon, Romblon, are investigating the deaths of nine sea turtles, most of which were females, within a six-day period starting from July 27.

The sea turtles were discovered by residents in the barangays of Hinablan, Agnipa, Agpanabat, Lunas, and Calabogo, as reported by the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of the town of Romblon.

As the investigation continues, MENRO officer Psyche Mariño suggested that the deaths of the sea turtles might be attributed to dynamite fishing, with the similarity of their wounds serving as the basis for this assessment.

The initial findings were provided by the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to Mariño.

“We receive reports of dead turtles almost every day. The mayor is aware of this and will be holding meetings with various concerned agencies regarding this matter,” said Mariño.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-Romblon noted that MENRO Romblon has not yet reported to them, so they cannot provide a statement at the moment

Ivee Kareen Ragasa of the Maritime Police Station stated that they have not yet confirmed if dynamite fishing was indeed the cause of the sea turtle deaths as they need to conduct a deeper investigation.

Ragasa also said that they are considering other possibilities for the continued deaths of turtles in the area. (PJF/PIA MIMAROPA-Romblon)