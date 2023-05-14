Nine individuals were apprehended in Barangay Poblacion 6, Coron, for participating in an illegal cockfighting activity, in violation of Presidential Decree 1602.

The joint operation conducted by the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS), along with personnel from the 2nd PPMFC, RID-CIT Palawan, and PIU Palawan PPO, also resulted in the rescue of two minors classified as Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) and the confiscation of several items used in the illegal activity.

Authorities also confiscated several items, including cash amounting to P3,664, five pieces of gaffs, three pieces of gaff support, two pieces of gaff under support, one piece of tie-electrical tape, one piece of gaff tie, and 11 heads of fighting cocks, five of which were still alive while six were already dead.

The apprehended suspects and the confiscated pieces of evidence are now under the custody of the Coron MPS for proper disposition.

