‘Nika’ may intensify into tropical storm on way out of PH Monday

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Nika was last located 340 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

Tropical Depression Nika is forecast to further strengthen into a tropical storm and is also expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Nika was last located 340 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Nika will continuously intensify over the West Philippine Sea in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, Nika and the southwest monsoon will cause moderate to heavy rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Northern Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands), and Lubang Island.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

No tropical cyclone wind signal was hoisted on any part of the country. The southwest monsoon and the northeasterly surface windflow, however, will bring strong winds with occasional gusts over the northern and western sections of Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan due to rough to very rough seas. Sea travel is risky over these areas.

PAGASA maintained that the low-pressure area last seen 435 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, may develop into a TD within 48 hours. (PNA)