Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff spend quality time with daughter in Taytay

Dec 2, 2020 Shoogar Santos

Actress, model, and VJ Solenn Heussaff and her husband Argentine businessman Nico Bolzico spent time recently with their baby daughter Thylane at the Flower Island Resort in Taytay, northern Palawan, enjoying the place’s famed beauty in a well-deserved respite from Manila lockdowns.

In her post two days ago, Solenn displayed her bikini body on the sands of the island after giving birth to Thylane less than a year ago.

“Finally, happy days on the sand. So blessed to be here,” Solenn captioned her photo while crediting Nico for “art direction”.

She also posted a picture of Nico while carrying baby Thylane on the beach.

 

 

In his IG, Nico also posted Wednesday a series of stories showing a hammock on Flower Island, captioning it: “Last day in our little paradise!”

The IG stories also showed him and Solenn walking baby Thylane on the beach, a panoramic view of the beach from the island, and Solenn sitting in front of the beach with their baby on her lap.

 

Shoogar Santos

handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures.

