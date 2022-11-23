The 68th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (ANMSEC), which just ended in Baguio City, saw two of Nickel Asia Corp.’s (NAC) affiliates receive the highly coveted Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA).

“At NAC, we align profit with purpose amidst the challenges of climate change and these honors only demonstrate that caring for the environment goes hand in hand with good business performance,” says JB Baylon, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Public Affairs and Communications.

NAC recently said that its gross sales were more than Php21 billion. From January to September, its attributable net income was hpP6.9 billion, which is more than last year’s Php6.17 billion.

Hinatuan Mining Corporation (HMC) and Taganito Mining Corporation (TMC), both subsidiaries of NAC, are recipients of the prestigious PMIEA this year, a back-to-back win for both, given by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), an Agency under the Department of Environment and Natural Resource (DENR).

In addition, the Best Mining Forest Award and the Most Improved Safety Performance under the Safest Mines Award were accorded also to TMC, with operations based in Claver, Surigao del Norte.

“We persevered and worked hard to clinch these most coveted awards this year and being acknowledged for our commitment to responsible mining is an honor and an exhilarating feeling for all our employees,” says Engr. Artemio Valeroso, Resident Mine Manager for TMC.

It is also a back-to-back win for HMC this year. HMC, with operations based in Tagana-an, also in Surigao del Norte, was the grand slam winner during the 67th ANMSEC last year, sweeping all major honors from the country’s most prestigious award-giving body in the mining industry.

“Last year was our first and a grand slam! This year, taking home the Presidential award and the third runner-up honor for Best Mining Forest, remind us to remain steadfast, focusing on our goals and to keep working hard to sustain the good business of NAC in the industry of responsible mining”, says Engr. Francis Arañes, HMC’s Resident Mine Manager.

Two more NAC subsidiaries were honored – Cagdianao Mining Corp. (CMC), with operations in Dinagat Islands, a Platinum Achievement Awardee for Surface Mining Operation Category; and Rio Tuba Nickel (RTN) with operations in Palawan, the two-time ASEAN Awardee for Best Mining, was a Platinum Awardee for its nickel operations and Titanium Awardee for its limestone project.

RTN was also declared the grand slam champion in the safety competition during the ‘Mine Safety Field Demonstration and Field Competition’ held on the fourth day of the conference.

The Annual Mine Safety and Environment Conference is organized by the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA) in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, and the Philippine Society of Mining Engineers (PSEM).

The PMIEA, meanwhile, is pursuant to Executive Order No. 399, series of 1997, which recognizes outstanding display of dedication, initiative and innovation in various aspects of operations in the country’s minerals sector.

