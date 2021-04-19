NIA to construct solar powered irrigation system in Rizal

NIA Palawan IMO personnel in the leadership of Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas, Jr. conducts the pre-construction meeting with Samahang Magpapatubig ng Katiringan at Libtong, Inc. in Barangay Iraan, Rizal on April 14 for the transparency of the Iraan Establishment of Ground Water Pump Irrigation Project (EGPIP). | Photo from NIA Palawan IMO

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) will be constructing a P4 million worth of solar-powered irrigation system in Barangay Iraan, Rizal this month of April to help the production of farmers under Samahang Magpapatubig ng Katiringan at Libtong, Inc.

The Iraan Establishment of Ground Water Pump Irrigation Project (EGPIP) is expected to supply water to some eight hectares of service land areas and to benefit not only farmers of Barangay Iraan but also its neighboring barangay of Punta Baja.

NIA Palawan IMO personnel in the leadership of Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas, Jr. conducts the pre-construction meeting with Samahang Magpapatubig ng Katiringan at Libtong, Inc. in Barangay Iraan, Rizal on April 14 for the transparency of the Iraan Establishment of Ground Water Pump Irrigation Project (EGPIP). | Photo from NIA Palawan IMO

NIA-Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) division manager Conrado V. Cardenas, Jr. said the solar irrigation project will last 15 years due to the quality of the submersible pump that will be installed. It could irrigate up to 25 hectares of land area in the future.

“Ang area nito ay karugtong ng kasalukuyang Iraan Communal Irrigation System (CIS) kung kaya’t napagpasyahan na ang operasyon at pagmamantini nito ay gagampanin na din ng Samahang Magpapatubig ng Katiringan at Libtong, Inc. (SMKLI),” Cardenas said.

The construction of Iraan EGPIP is an alternative way for the agency to irrigate the far-flung areas, which also in accordance with the goal of the NIA under Administrator Ricardo Visaya to increase the implementations of new technologies coming from solar energy that will be sustainable for the long-time use.

NIA-Palawan IMO conducted the pre-construction meeting last April 14 with the group of irrigators in Brgy. Iraan for the transparency of the project’s specification before its construction.

The Iraan EGPIP is the second solar pump project of NIA in the province of Palawan following the first solar pump in Brgy. Isumbo, Sofranio Española in 2020.

SMKLI president Albino Apostol, Jr said that they are fortunate to receive the series of irrigation projects since 2019 despite the on-going health crisis.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay NIA administrator Visaya napakaswerte ng asosasyon dahil sa patuloy na proyektong patubig ang pinagkaloob sa amin. Biyaya na simula taong 2019 hindi kami nawalan ng proyektong patubig,” Apostol said.

Aside from its compliance with the health and safety protocols, the NIA administration assured the public that the agency will prioritize the needs of the farmers through the implementation of irrigation projects in Palawan despite the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts