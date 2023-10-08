To mitigate the ill effects of the El Niño phenomenon, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has prepositioned seedlings on over 200,000 hectares of farmland for protection next year, according to Josephine Salazar, officer-in-charge of the NIA’s Engineering and Operations.

“So we are promoting po na iyong tail-end portion of the irrigation system of… iyong magkakaroon tayo ng problema on these identified areas na high-value crops ang itanim. So, nakikipag-coordinate na po tayo sa Department of Agriculture for the preparation and positioning of seeds as well para doon sa high-value crops,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the NIA had been preparing to set up immediate measures such as the positioning of seedlings on the identified farmlands that have high-value crops.

“For the overall direction of NIA po ngayong 2024, we are also preparing for the El Niño,” she said. “Under our proposed budget for 2024, mayroon na po kaming mga immediate na measure for that,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the NIA has identified 257,600 hectares nationwide as vulnerable to El Niño.

He said the identified vulnerable areas are 27,000 hectares in Region XII (Soccsksargen); 13,000 hectares in Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula); 14,000 hectares in Region VII (Central Visayas); 15,000 hectares in Region VI (Western Visayas); 17,000 hectares in Region IV-B (MIMAROPA); 85,000 hectares in Region III (Central Luzon); and 24,000 hectares in Region I (Ilocos Region).

He added that the marching order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, who is concurrent Secretary of Agriculture, would be to direct a whole-of-government approach against the looming impact of the dry spell.