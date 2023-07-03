The newly-appointed division manager of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO), recently engaged with the Princess Urduja Maharlika Irrigators Association (IA) during its assembly in Batang-Batang, Narra, Palawan in an effort to ensure that farmers receive the necessary support for their agricultural activities.

According to NIA-Palawan, Engr. Armando Flores, the newly-appointed Division Manager, is dedicated to achieving the highest level of farmer satisfaction by establishing a direct line of communication with the farmers, listening to their concerns regarding irrigation services, and providing assistance to improve their agricultural practices.

With 36 years of extensive experience in the NIA, Engr. Flores ensured a continued positive trajectory in irrigation development.

Flores also emphasized his commitment to supporting the seven-point strategic policy direction set forth by NIA Administrator Engr. Eduardo Guillen that aims to enhance irrigation services, boost agricultural productivity, and improve the overall well-being of farmers.