The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Palawan has officially opened the Tumarbong Small Irrigation Project (SIP) in Roxas town, which would irrigate a total of 60 hectares of rice farmers’ service land from the rainy season to the third cropping period.

Around 31 farmers of the Bontering Tomarbong Irrigation Association (IA) will benefit from the irrigation project by the NIA Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) which construction was completed during the third quarter of 2021.

“Layunin ng ahensya na mapataas ang produksyon ng palay bayang nasasakupan ng bawat proyekto naisagawa sa lalawigan ng Palawan,” Engr. Conrado Cardenas, Jr., division manager, said.

The Tumarbong SIP is one of the irrigation projects of the NIA Palawan included in the priority projects in 2020. The construction started on May 19 to December 20, 2020.

The irrigation project was funded P20 million with a diversion dam and a 3.33-kilometer canal. It includes 18 unit canal structures that could help the livelihood of farmers, NIA added.

(Source: Palawan IMO)