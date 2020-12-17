NIA Palawan IMO gives emphasis on mental health resiliency during pandemic

She said that employees should also treat their co-workers as their own family and suggested to provide office policy to eradicate bullying incidents. Being sensitive enough to the feelings of their colleagues could help to maintain a healthy relationship within the workplace.

A speaker from the City Health Office (CHO) highlighted the importance of a healthy work environment during an orientation seminar conducted for employees by the Administrative Office of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Palawan.

Rural health physician Dr. Teresa Wycoco said Friday that a healthy work environment is important for the mental health resiliency of employees, particularly on the disruptive effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that employees should also treat their co-workers as their own family and suggested to provide office policy to eradicate bullying incidents. Being sensitive enough to the feelings of their colleagues could help to maintain a healthy relationship within the workplace.

“Importante na kapag nasa workplace tayo, maging healthy ang environment. Number one, priority ang work, number two ay dapat masaya ang environment, Kahit saang opisina ay parehas ‘yan, sabi ko nga, dapat ay may hangganan iyong pagbibiro. It’s a time of bullying sometimes kasi iba’t-ibang individuals, iba’t-iba rin ang capacity nila to absorb that. Hindi natin alam ang pinagdadaanan ng isang tao, pipiliin mo ‘yong words kasi once na maibigkas mo na ‘yan, hindi mo na mababawi kasi nakasakit ka na,” she said.

She said the setting is enough to form close relationships that can also be shattered if jokes are not controlled. A limitation must be set for jokes as they sometimes lead to mental illnesses, more so if they are offensive.

“Lalo na sa workplace ay araw-araw magkakasama kayo whether you like it or not, so kailangan make it as your own family. “Maraming nangyayari na silent na paghihinagpis ng isang tao. Malamang nakangiti iyan sa iyo pero sa pamilya o sa iba ay may problema, “kung medyo mahina ang pag-iisip niyan to handle stress or depression, mabilis iyan mag-isip ng ibang paraan to solve the problem and most probably ay baka mag-end pa sa suicide ‘yan,” she said.

Even little signs of mental issues on peers or colleagues must not be neglected as it could possibly lead to suicide and should not always be treated as jokes, she added. Turning blind eyes and deaf ears to offensive jokes or bullying will not work for any office setting in order for tasks to run smoothly she said,

NIA Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) division manager Engr. Conrado Cardenas Jr. said focusing on mental health resiliency is a must, especially during the pandemic and in preparation for any other possible crisis that might occur.

Around 5 employees joined the orientation seminar while observing health protocols.

“Iyong pangangailangan ng empleyado para sila ay makatugon sa kanilang trabaho ay natutulungan ng opisina,” he said.

“At least ‘yong camaraderie between employees ang number one, yong nagiging stressful sila sa work, ‘yong malapit din nila na kasamahan sa work ang makakatulong. Sa part ng office, at least nandoon naglalaro ang aming point of interest sa bawat employee,” he added.

