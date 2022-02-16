The National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Palawan hopes that the support of irrigators associations (IAs) in Gulayamanan project will help strengthen food security, poverty reduction, and hunger mitigation in urban and rural communities of the province.

Palawan Irrigation Management Office (PIMO) stated that the Gulayamanan project is a project launched by the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP).

The EPAHP is the flagship program of Executive Order 101, or Creating an Inter-agency Task Force on ZERO Hunger in 2020, following the successful implementation of the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) in 2016.

Photo from NIA Palawan

“The goal of EPAHP is to mitigate hunger, ensure food security, and establish sustainable agriculture by 2030, with the help of the government’s supply and support services sectors,” NIA noted.

11 out of 21 IAs in the Malatago River Irrigation System (MRIS) started to participate in the project by planting vegetables, herbs, and malunggay trees near the dam site in Narra town. The Batang Batang RIS will also participate in the 2022 EPAHP activity.

The IAs under MRIS division 1 are: Dumaguena Manaili River Irrigators Association, Inc. (DUMRIA), Paradise Teleng Farmers Irrigators Association, Inc. (PARTEL FIA), Magsasaka ng Apoc-apoc Tigman Plaridel Irrigators Association, Inc. (MATPIA), Sandbag Holiday Farmers Irrigators Association, Inc. (SANBAG IA), Sumusulong na magsasaka g Bagong Sikat Irrigators Association, Inc. (SUMABIA), Maligaya may Pag-asa Irrigators Association, Inc. (MMP IA), and Samahang Magsasaka ng apoaporawan at Paradise, Inc. (SMAPIA).

Photo from NIA Palawan

Under division 2 are Esdakama Irrigators Association, Inc. (ESDAKAMA IA), Elvita, Taritein, Malatgao Farmers Irrigators Association, Inc. (ETM FIA), Brgy. Strella Village Tuas Farmers Irrigators’ Association, Inc. (BSTIA), and Magsasaka sa Kabukiran Irrigators Association, Inc. (MSKIA).

“Gulayamanan activity can also gain nutritional security and dietary nutrition for health. The agency ensures the maintenance and monitoring of the vegetables grown and hopes to encourage all IAs and families to patronize this activity in order to preserve the natural methods of feeding and healing people,” it added.

Glenda G. Buenavista, Sr. Institutional Development Officer, on behalf of Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas Jr., said that PIMO will have its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing in the first quarter of 2022 following the orientation meeting in 2020.

Photo from NIA Palawan

It can be recalled that Palawan IMO held its first convergence meeting with its partner agencies for an orientation about the EPAHP program, which links into the direction of the Provincial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in November 2020.

The agency will be working on beneficial marketing agreements with partner agencies for food supply that allow IAs to coordinate directly with private and other agencies without the middleman, NIA added.