NIA Palawan completes P30 million irrigation project in Lucbuan

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Palawan has completed the construction of the P30-million Lucbuan Communal Irrigation System (CIS) extension with a service area of 50-hectares.

Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) division manager Conrado V. Cardenas, Jr. said that MIMAROPA Regional Manager William P. Ragodon has always been supportive for Palawan irrigation projects and continuous monitoring was done to ensure that the completion of construction will reach its timeline as per the directive of NIA Administrator Ricardo Visaya.

“[It’s] to ensure that farmers will get the best delivery of irrigation services for agricultural farming, most especially in preparation for local emergencies,” he said.

NIA Palawan IMO completed the extension of the Lucbuan CIS on June 15 in Barangay Lucbuan, Puerto Princess amidst the pandemic.

The Lucbuan CIS is now operational to irrigate a total of 82 hectares of rice lands also in Brgy. Maruyogon and Lucbuan.

The extension of the Lucbuan CIS is comprised of completed terruvian diversion works attached to a completed 14-inches High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipe with 2.46-kilometer length and 20 meters canal lining. “It is designed to prevent typical issues such as leakage and breakage that can reach a potential lifespan of 50 years and above,” NIA Palawan IMO stated.

NIA added that the Lucbuan CIS has the longest HDPE pipe installed by Palawan IMO with paramount PE gravity traversing Maranreg river to irrigate the service area of 50 hectares of rice land. The Lucbuan CIS can help to generate better income and livelihood for 73 farmer-beneficiaries within Lucbuan.

Mamaluc Irrigators Service Association (IA) sectoral president Milbert Aniar said that the completion of the CIS extension would help to elevate the level of farming in the city.

“Pangarap namin na maiangat ang antas ng pagsasaka sa Puerto Princesa City upang hindi na mag-angkat pa ng bigas sa ibang lugar at makatulong sa pagcontribute ng pagkain sa komunidad sa tulong ng aming NIA Administrator,” Aniar said.

NIA added that due to high demand of food supply caused by the pandemic crisis, Palawan IMO is now also working for the 2020 extension project of Lucbuan CIS for an additional canal lining “to commence this year using the agency’s savings amounting to 5 million”.

After the completion of another extension project this year, an additional 20 hectares of the service area will also be irrigated before the year ends.

