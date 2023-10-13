Officials from the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Regional Office MIMAROPA, led by Acting Regional Director Engr. Ronilio Cervantes, visited Palawan on Thursday, October 12, to conduct a benchmarking activity on the implementation of various Gender Responsive Development programs by the Provincial Government, including the Community-Based Gender and Development (CBGAD) Program.

“As Gender and Development advocates, it is imperative that we familiarize ourselves with the programs of other government institutions in order to formulate relevant policies effectively. This benchmarking event provides an ideal platform for us to gain insight into actual and successful Gender and Development programs and activities that the NIA can consider adopting and implementing,” Office of the Governor Executive Assistant Elizabeth Sabando said.

The visit also included a site tour of the Lualhati Women Center of Palawan (LCWP), recognized by the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) as one of the Gender and Development Local Learning Hubs in the Philippines.