The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) MIMAROPA has welcomed Engr. Fidel P. Martinez as the new chief of the Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) during the turnover ceremony on September 2, 2022. NIA MIMAROPA Regional Manager William P. Ragodon presides over the activity together with the regional officials.

Pursuant to the directives of NIA Administrator Benny D. Antiporda stated in Office Memorandum No. 113 s. 2022, outgoing Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas Jr. will pass on the baton of leadership to Engr. Martinez. He served as Acting Division Manager of Laguna-Rizal IMO (LRIMO) before being designated as Division Manager of Palawan IMO. Meanwhile, Engr. Cardenas is set to retire on September 4, 2022 after serving the agency for 41 years.

Engr. Cardenas expressed his gratitude to the regional management and for the support and cooperation of Palawan IMO employees during his term. Meanwhile, Regional Manager Ragodon recognized the contributions of Engr. Cardenas during NIA MIMAROPA ’s achievement as Best Regional Office in 2018 and 2020.

The Palawan IMO was hailed as the best IMO in the same years. He hoped that Engr. Martinez would have the same performance as Engr. Cardenas.

In his acceptance speech, Engr. Martinez assured he would deliver a high quality of service since he has been with NIA for many years now. He asked Engr. Cardenas for help during the transition and for Palawan IMO to back him up as their new division manager.

Engr. Martinez stated that he would do everything possible to help Palawan IMO.

He also requested Regional Manager Ragodon’s advice on projects in the province. Also present during the ceremony were Engineering and Operations Division Manager Lowell L. Lozano, Administrative and Finance Division Manager Kirsty Caroline M. Hernandez-Aceron, MOMARO IMO Division Manager Gerardo R. Perez, Occidental Mindoro IMO Division Manager Raymundo L. Calusin, Laguna-Rizal’s new Division Manager Engr. Armando Flores, and key officials and employees. (NIA MIMAROPA)

