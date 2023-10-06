The National Irrigation Administration organized a Pre-Membership Seminar for the Narra Irrigators and Farmers Agricultural Services Cooperative (NIFASC) on September 27th, held at the DPWH Convention Hall in Narra, Palawan.

Its primary objective is to support farmers on their journey toward economic self-reliance, aiming to increase their income and financial stability through cooperative initiatives.

Organized by the Institutional Development Unit (IDU), the event brought together 81 officers from various Irrigators Associations (IAs) within the National Irrigation System (NIS) and Communal Irrigation System (CIS) in the town.

The seminar served as the initial step for individuals interested in joining a cooperative in compliance with the directive by NIA Administrator Eduardo Eddie G. Guillen to establish one cooperative per municipality.

Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Cooperative Development Specialist II Ronnel Pidor served as the resource speaker, sharing insights into the nature, principles, and characteristics of cooperatives.

The seminar emphasized the significance of “cooperativism,” its values, and principles, enabling attendees to gain a better understanding of cooperative operations.

It also provided farmer-irrigators with the opportunity to sell their produce at the right time and in the right market, ultimately improving their quality of life.

Through NIFASC, the agency aspires to develop a strong agricultural cooperative that coincides with NIA’s objective to contribute to inclusive growth in the country and improve farmers’ quality of life.