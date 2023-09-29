The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) MIMAROPA is set to introduce an innovative Solar Pump Irrigation Project in Brgy. Decalachao, Coron.

It aims to extend the benefits of irrigation to previously inaccessible farmlands, further enriching the lives of local farmers.

According to NIA, Brgy. Decalachao has traditionally relied on rainfall as its primary water source for crops, limiting opportunities for rice cultivation.

Based on their assessment, authorities there are still lands in the barangay that remain devoid of water resources due to their location outside the coverage area of the initial project.

With the implementation of the Papualan Small Irrigation Project (SIP), 100 hectares of farmlands is expected to have sufficient water supply, benefiting 30 farmers from the Papualan Irrigators Association (IA).