The regional office of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) reported that they recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of the Panisiran Solar Pump Irrigation Project in Barangay Pulot, Sofronio Española, with a funding of P20 million.

The funding for the completion of the Panisiran Solar Pump Irrigation Project (SPIP) comes from the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program-Irrigation Component (CARP IC), as said by the NIA regional office in a statement released on July 27.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on July 21 under the leadership of Regional Manager Ronilio Cervantes and Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) Division Manager Armando Flores.

The project entails the installation of two units of solar-powered pumps and accessories, as well as the construction of a water collector, water tank, pump house, and 1.886 linear meters of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipeline.

Flores said in the statement that the Panisiran SPIP will utilize solar power to efficiently and cost-effectively irrigate 19.43 hectares of farmlands in Barangay Pulot, benefiting 10 farmers belonging to the Panisiran Carasanan Irrigators Association (IA).

He said the initiative aims to increase agricultural productivity, enhance food security, and improve the livelihoods of the local farmers. (with a report from R. Rodriguez)