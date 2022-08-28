The P22-million Villa Paz Communal Irrigation Project Phase I and Phase II in El Nido, northern Palawan, was recently inaugurated by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to benefit 38 farmer beneficiaries.
NIA said in a statement that the project is under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program-Irrigation Component (CARP-IC).
The project consists of building a diversion dam and canal structures that will irrigate 40 hectares of farmland in Barangay Villa Paz, benefiting 38 farmer beneficiaries.
With the support of NIA-MIMAROPA Regional Manager William P. Ragodon, the inauguration was conducted together with Engineering and Operations Division Manager Lowell L. Lozano, Administrative and Finance Division Manager Kirsty Caroline M. Hernandez-Aceron, MOMARO IMO Division Manager Gerardo R. Perez and Palawan IMO Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas Jr.
Florencio Tangulob, president of the Zap Alliv Irrigators Association (IA), thanked NIA in his acceptance message and promised to run and maintain the irrigation project properly.