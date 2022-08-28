- Advertisement by Google -

The P22-million Villa Paz Communal Irrigation Project Phase I and Phase II in El Nido, northern Palawan, was recently inaugurated by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to benefit 38 farmer beneficiaries.

NIA said in a statement that the project is under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program-Irrigation Component (CARP-IC).

The project consists of building a diversion dam and canal structures that will irrigate 40 hectares of farmland in Barangay Villa Paz, benefiting 38 farmer beneficiaries.

With the support of NIA-MIMAROPA Regional Manager William P. Ragodon, the inauguration was conducted together with Engineering and Operations Division Manager Lowell L. Lozano, Administrative and Finance Division Manager Kirsty Caroline M. Hernandez-Aceron, MOMARO IMO Division Manager Gerardo R. Perez and Palawan IMO Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas Jr.

- Advertisement -

Florencio Tangulob, president of the Zap Alliv Irrigators Association (IA), thanked NIA in his acceptance message and promised to run and maintain the irrigation project properly.

About Post Author