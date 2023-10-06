The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Palawan (Irrigation Management Office) IMO-Malatgao Batang Batang River Irrigation System (MBBRIS) has initiated an advanced dry cropping strategy in Brgy. Malatgao in Narra to address the effects of unpredictable weather patterns on agricultural productivity.

This new strategy is part of the agency’s efforts to promote climate-resilient farming approaches, with the goal of mitigating the negative effects of weather difficulties on agriculture, such as typhoons and El Niño threats, which can drastically damage crop production.

The agency’s successful early wet cropping initiatives in Calendar Year 2023 influenced the decision to implement early dry cropping.

Ten irrigators’ associations (IAs) have already begun planting ahead of schedule, with harvesting set to begin as early as January 2024.

The total planted area has reached 1,425 hectares, with planting activities continuing in Divisions I and II.

NIA credited the progress to the combined efforts of the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Section and the Malatgao RIS Irrigators’ Associations.