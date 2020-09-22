NIA fast-tracks development of Ibato- Iraan SRIP in Palawan

NIA Palawan IMO said the status of Ibato Iraan SRIP is accelerating for development even on COVID-19 pandemic.

National Irrigation Administrator Ricardo R. Visaya fast-track development of Ibato-Iraan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP) in Sagpangan Aborlan, the biggest irrigation project of NIA in Palawan for 2020.

The new contractor, Green Asia Construction and Development Corporation resumes notice to proceed on January 31. The remaining works in the Ibato-Iraan SRIP has a contract amount of P322, 832,438.17 which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Palawan IMO division manager Engr. Conrado Cardenas, Jr., said that as of July 31, the improvement of the construction includes the mobilization of equipment, execution of spillway, dam area, outlet work and construction of temporary facilities such as office house, laboratory, staff house, quarantine facilities, and canteen.

“On the NIA’s part, of course, we need to follow the protocols/guidelines of IATF for COVID-19/national emergencies for public safety. Since the time of ECQ and up until now, the NIA skeletal workforce has been consistent in monitoring irrigation projects especially the Ibato-Iraan SRIP which is the biggest irrigation project of NIA in Palawan for 2020,” he said.

The Ibato-Iraan SRIP earthfill dam was designed for a volume storage capacity of 2.388 million cubic meters and its diversion conduit has a discharge capacity of 131.4 cubic meter per second.

According to NIA, this could increase the reliability of irrigation water for 860 hectares of rice land during the dry season in the barangays of Sagpangan, Iraan, and Isaub. NIA Palawan said that the previous issues faced by some farmers in the town is lack of irrigation infrastructures and weather changes.

The existing diversion dam of Ibato-Iraan is irrigating 70 hectares out of 2,659 potential irrigable areas of rice land in Abolan. Some 55 farmers are maximizing the benefit of the irrigation.

Once the earthfill dam goes fully operational, the farmer-beneficiaries would increase to 425 farmers.

Cardenas added that even during the series of lockdowns, the contractor continuously monitored the site to oversee the ongoing construction.

“On the constructor’s part, the project manager of Green Asia Construction has been in the project site (Ibato-Iraan SRIP) since COVID-19 lockdown began. We are glad to see progress despite limitation for workforce. We are glad that we are moving towards goals,” he said.

NIA MIMAROPA Regional Manager William P. Ragodon also assured that despite the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it is securing to fast-track the project implementation of Ibato-Iraan SRIP to meet the quality of irrigation structures to combat extreme climate change so there will be a reliable, profitable, and sustainable rice production to benefit farmers in Aborlan.

