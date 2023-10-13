The irrigation management office of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) participated recently in the agency’s Constructors Performance Evaluation System (CPES) for Civil Works Contracts in Palawan.

NIA said Thursday, October 12, that the evaluation was performed on the first week of October with the support of regional manager Ronilo Cervantes.

Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) division manager Armando Flores accompanied the CPES in evaluating irrigation projects, such as CY 2022 Batang Batang RIS and Malatgao RIS in Narra, CARP Project Marangas CIP II in Bataraza, Papualan SIP in Coron, CY 2023 Illian II CIS in Dumaran, Panibacan SIS in Quezon, New Ibajay SIS in El Nido, and Mambalot SIS in Brookes Point.

The contractors responsible for each project were also present during the inspection.

NIA stated that the purpose of the review is to evaluate contractor performance based on a standardized set of criteria, with the intention of ensuring that infrastructure works conform to the standards that were established by the project owners.

Through participation in this review process, NIA Mimaropa Palawan IMO plans to improve irrigation services throughout the province. Specifically, the organization will concentrate on delivering civil works that are efficient, effective, and sustainable for irrigation projects.

Rowena Luz, the project evaluation officer from Central Office (C.O.) MID-Corporate Planning Services, headed the CPES team. She was joined by supervising engineer Gary Gorospe from Balog Balog Multipurpose Irrigation Project, supervising engineer Francis Victor Bote from Bulacan Irrigation Management Office, and hydrologist Sahara Joy Andres from Magat River Integrated Irrigation System.