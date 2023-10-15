The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) organized a two-week Skills Development Training for Detailed Engineering Design of Diversion Works and its Appurtenant Structures Design of Pumps and River Training held on Wednesday in El Nido.

Facilitated by the NIA Civil Works Design Section (CWDS) the training was attended by design engineers from various regions in the country.

The training covers a wide range of subjects, including survey overview, hydrology and geology, sediment transport, flood mapping, river training works, and mechanical design.

Leading experts in the field, such as NIA’s Design and Specification Division-Engineering Department (DSD-ED) Supervising Engr. Ariel S. Najera, Sr. Engr. Warren Denzel V. Lucas, Project Planning Division (PPD-ED) Senior Hydrologist Ray-Ville S. Reyes, Supervising Geologist Vincent Jo Mark Abrigo, Supervising Geodetic Engr. Bernardo G. Publico III, and CWDS Acting Chief Engr. Roald Marck J. Revellame served as trainers.

NIA OIC-Deputy Administrator Josephine Salazar stressed the importance of this training in advancing irrigation development and how it will equip participants with crucial skills and knowledge to create effective irrigation systems, benefiting farmers and agricultural communities in the Philippines.

The training was also attended by NIA MIMAROPA Acting Regional Manager Ronilio M. Cervantes, Engineering and Operations Division Manager Mr. Lowell Lozano, Human Resource Unit Head Susan Lozano, Region 3 Administrative and Finance Division Manager Rochelle Cervantes, Public Relations Officer Ruby Delacruz, Occidental Mindoro Division Manager Ray Calusin, and Palawan IMO Division Manager Armando L. Flores.