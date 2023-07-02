The National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) of Aborlan, with the assistance of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in line with the construction of the Ibato-Iraan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP).

Created under the principles of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC), the MOA ensures that the IPs of Barangay Sagpangan, Iraan, and Isaub will receive proper compensation in relation to the project.

The MOA signing ceremony was attended by several key individuals, including Palawan IMO Division Manager Armando Flores, NCIP Palawan Provincial Officer Atty. Jansen I. Jontila, IP leaders, the Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR), and the Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title (CADT) representative.

The ceremony was also witnessed by Engr. Shirley Bahia from NIA MIMAROPA, Sr. Irrigators Development Officer (IDO) Glenda G. Buenavista and staff from the Institutional Development Unit (IDU), the Barangay Captains of Iraan and Sagpangan, the Barangay councilor of Isaub, and representatives from the Aborlan Local Government Unit (LGU).