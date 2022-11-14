Over 15,000 families in Puerto Princesa and four towns in Northern Palawan that were severely impacted by Typhoon Odette have begun receiving additional cash assistance from the National Housing Authority (NHA).

This assistance is being provided under the Special Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) to help families in the city, Roxas, San Vicente, Taytay, and El Nido, in rebuilding their homes after the devastating effects of the typhoon.

NHA Mimaropa regional manager Roderick Ibañez, and Rovin Andrew Feliciano, special assistant to housing authority general manager Joeben Tai, led the distribution of Php10,000 to each of the initial 200 families in Puerto Princesa on November 11.

There are 6,128 families in the city that were affected by Odette, and Tai has assured them in a video message that they will also receive their additional financial aid in the days to come.

“Sa iba pong apektadong pamilya na nasa listahan ng benepisyaryo ng tulong pinansyal ngunit hindi makatatanggap ngayon, huwag kayong mag-alala dahil tuloy-tuloy ang gagawing pamamahagi ng cash assistance ng NHA sa susunod na mga araw at linggo,” he said.

The same number of families in Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay each received Php10,000, and 24 families in El Nido.

Roxas has 3,829 total number of families affected by Odette and Taytay has 1,641. These figures form part of the 15,463 families who lost homes to the typhoon.

Funds totaling Php8,240,000 was ceremonially distributed to 824 families in the affected areas over the course of two days, on November 11 and 12.

NHA Memorandum Circular 2021-070 states that the NHA regional offices that were affected by the typhoon are authorized to release additional funding to be distributed to each qualified family beneficiary as a grant for the rebuilding of their houses, regardless of the extent to which their homes were damaged.

Each family will receive Php10,000 as a grant for the reconstruction of their homes in accordance with the Special EHAP,

The program is the NHA’s answer to Presidential Directive 2021-074, which informed government agencies to help families in areas hit by Odette.





About Post Author