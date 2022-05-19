The National Food Authority (NFA) Palawan is targeting to propose a marketing agreement with newly elected local officials in different municipalities of the province to support the agency’s buying price and purchase of rice from local farmers.

Branch manager Dennis Mejico said that the agency will work with elected officials to help the Palay Marketing Assistance for Legislators and Local Government Units (PALLGUs) provide a premium on top of the current buying price of P19 at 14 percent moisture content.

“Sila ay pwedeng katulong namin na pwede sila magdagdag ng additional na premium sa aming buying price. Kung kami ay namimili ng P19, ang local government ay pwede sila magdagdag, let’s say piso per kilogram. Iyon ang aming gagawin ngayon after makaupo ‘yong mga bagong (elected officials),” Mejico said.

It will also help to increase the buffer stock of the NFA, which is the main mandate of the agency after the removal of importation imposed by Republic Act 11203, or the Rice Tarrification Law.

This year, NFA-Palawan hopes to procure at least half of the 600,000 targets from local farmers.

“Kakausapin namin sila kasi ang buffer stocking para hindi lang sa NFA talaga, kasama namin dito ang local government units na pwede tumulong sa ating farmers. Magkakaroon lang kami ng memorandum of agreement doon sa partner-beneficiaries nila, magdadagdag sila ng premium,” he said.

Meanwhile, the agency submitted a request to its regional office for 10 additional mechanical dryers, six of which will be given to Narra and four to Brooke’s Point.