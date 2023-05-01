The National Food Authority (NFA) in Palawan has started distributing a one-time grant of rice assistance to government employees in the province of Palawan and the city of Puerto Princesa.

Marita Abadilla, acting assistant branch manager of NFA Palawan, said the distribution of the rice grant started on April 27. They have contacted more than 50 government offices to submit a list of beneficiaries for the rice assistance, including employees under the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The distribution of the one-time grant rice assistance is in accordance with Administrative Order No. 2 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on December 16, 2022.

Acting warehouse supervisor Gemarie Asturias said NFA-Palawan is set to distribute more than 10,000 sacks of rice to identified beneficiaries from various government agencies, with 34 sacks already distributed on the first day to the Philippine Information Agency (PIA)-Palawan, PHIVOLCS, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Registry of Deeds.

The national government has allocated P1,182,905,000 for the purpose, which has already been released by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) through an approved Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) with a corresponding Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) on April 12, 2023.

It is expected that approximately 1,892,648 government workers throughout the Philippines will receive rice assistance, with each eligible beneficiary receiving 25 kilos of rice. Job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) employees who worked for the government until November 30, 2022 are among those who will receive the rice assistance.

Sinimulan na ng National Food Authority (NFA)-Palawan nitong Abril 27 ang pamamahagi ng one-time grant ng rice assistance sa mga empleyado ng iba’t-ibang ahensya ng gobyerno na nasa Lalawigan ng Palawan at Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa City.

Ayon kay NFA Palawan Acting Assistant Branch Manager Marita F. Abadilla, nasa mahigit 50 mga tanggapan ng gobyerno ang kanilang sinulatan upang magsumite ang listahan ng mga benepisyaryo para sa rice assistance, kasama na dito ang mga kawani sa ilalim ng Armed Force of the Philippines (AFP).

Ang pamamahagi ng one-time grant rice assistance ay alinsunod sa Administrative Order No. 2 ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos, Jr. na inilabas noong Disyembre 16, 2022.

Ayon kay Acting Warehouse Supervisor Gemarie R. Asturias, mahigit 10,000 sako ng bigas ang nakatakdang ipamahagi ng NFA-Palawan para sa mga naitalang benepisyaryo mula sa iba’t-ibang tanggapan ng pamahalaan, kung saan 34 na sako na ang nailabas ng nasabing ahensiya mula sa kanilang sariling bodega sa unang araw ng pamamahagi nito at ito ay para sa Philippine Information Agency (PIA)-Palawan, PHIVOLCS, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), at Registry of Deeds.

Umaabot naman sa P1,182,905,000 ang inilaang pondo ng pamahalaang nasyonal para dito na nai-release na ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sa pamamagitan ng inaprubahang Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) na may kaakibat na Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) nitong Abril 12, 2023.

Inaasahang mabibigyan ng rice assistance ang tinatayang nasa 1,892,648 na mga manggagawa ng gobyerno sa buong Pilipinas.

Ang bawat kuwalipikadong benepisyaryo ng rice assistance ay tatanggap ng tig-25 kilos ng bigas.

Kabilang sa tatanggap ng rice assistance ang mga job order (JO) at contract of service (COS) na nagtrabaho sa gobyerno hanggang November 30, 2022. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)

