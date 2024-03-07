President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed approval of the Office of the Ombudsman’s six-month suspension of National Food Authority (NFA) officials, including administrator Roderico Bioco and assistant administrator John Roberto Hermano, as well as numerous regional and branch managers and warehouse supervisors on Wednesday.

The suspension stemmed from the alleged “disadvantageous sale of rice buffer stocks.”

Marcos stood firm on the decision to suspend the officials of the National Food Authority (NFA) involved in the anomalous sale of rice.

“So, we have taken the safe measure of suspending all of those who have been shown to may have been involved in any of these wrongdoings such as the anomalous sale but also the cavalier way in which the procedures that have been set out in the rules have been ignored,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the government was compelled to impose a “safe measure” in the NFA by suspending not only those involved in various anomalies but also those who committed the act in a “cavalier way.”

He said the situation in the NFA does not only involve the anomalous sale of NFA rice but also some procedures within the agency that were undertaken without board approval and proper discussion with the NFA.

Marcos said those transactions had taken place without the approval of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and “the rest of the Cabinet.”