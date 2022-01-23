General Andres Centino, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), has named concurrent Philippine Navy (PN) Vice Commander Major General Nestor Herico as the new commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC).

Centino confirmed Herico’s appointment during the change of command ceremony at the Western Command (WESCOM) on Friday, January 21, between Rear Adm. Alberto Carlos and Vice Adm. Ramil Roberto Rodriguez.

His appointment was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on January 17, 2022.

Herico served as the former commander of the Joint Task Force Peacock (JTFP) and the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) in Palawan.

His leadership of the Brigade in the province was instrumental in the neutralization of five armed members and high-ranking leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) during a military raid of a known rebel location in Barangay Mainit, Brooke’s Point.

Two female and three male rebels were killed in the eight-minute encounter, including key local leaders identified as Bonifacio Magramo (alias Boywan, Tuna, and Bonglay) and Andrea Rosal (alias Naya, Ram, Inlay), the daughter of the late NPA leader Gregorio Rosal (Ka Roger).

Herico, who is the current vice commander of the country’s naval service branch, will take over on February 21, 2022, as commandant, succeeding Maj. Gen. Ariel Caculitan is due to retire from the AFP.

He is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Maringal Class of 1988.