Incoming Police Regional Office MIMAROPA Chief P/BGen. Joel Doria wanted the police in the region to be more visible and felt by ordinary citizens.

During a ceremony on Tuesday to hand over authority, Doria gave a speech in which he said that operational readiness was his top priority.

“I am directing all unit commanders in the region to personally conduct surprise inspections within their respective areas of responsibilities to regularly assess the operational readiness of our forces on the ground. Dapat ang ating mga pulis ay nakikita at ramdam sa buong MIMAROPA. Mabilis umaksyon, Madaling hanapin, Madaling puntahan,” he said.

The 2017 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Awardee also warned that heads will roll as part of their continuing effort to clean the ranks.

“To further strengthen our internal cleansing program, all commanders must exercise their respective disciplinary authority. Otherwise, they shall be replaced with a more competent commander,” Doria pressed.

“Internal discipline must be strictly implemented. We will show respect both to ourselves and to the public because I firmly believe that genuine public service is anchored on respect. We will serve with all honesty, honor, and integrity,” he added.

Prior to his appointment as regional director, Doria, who is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy “Tagapagpatupad” Class of 1992, served as the director of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), the PNPA Commandant of Cadets, and the executive director of the PNP Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD).

He replaced P/BGen. Sidney Hernia, who is now the Director of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group.

About Post Author