Councilor Dionicio Saavedra, the newly installed indigenous peoples’ mandatory representative of Puerto Princesa City, said he will be prioritizing an educational program for cultural groups during his tenure.

Saavedra said that while there are no concrete plans yet for his programs, he will focus on helping his constituents, particularly those in the remotest areas of the city.

“Unang plano ko para sa aking mga kapwa katutubo atly ang programa sa edukasyon.

(Pero) aalamin ko rin muna dahil sa amin kasi, marami kaming dapat gawin at kailangan ko rin ikutin muna ang aking mga kapwa katutubo,” Saavedra said.

Furthermore, he said he will serve as IPMR of all tribes in the city and not just the Batak where he belongs.

“Walang pipiliin kung ano mang tribu ang lumapit ay tutulungan natin basta kapwa ko katutubo dahil ako ang napili nilang maging representante at yun ay kanilang karapatan,” he stated.

He also said he will visit all the tribal villages in the city to get first hand information on their problems and needs.

“Alamin agad kung ano ang nangyari sa lahat ng masasakupan lalo na yung sa ibang lugar dahil ang sariling lugar madali mo matutulungan pero yung sa ibang lugar,” he explained.

“Kailangan talaga puntahan para malaman kung ano ang problema at para masolusyunan,” he added.

He also mentioned that while he is ready to perform his duties, he is also feeling a bit nervous as he is not accustomed to facing people in public.

He expressed gratitude to the city government, especially the Sangguniang Panlungsod, for the support they have provided to him.

Saavedra was selected as IPMR last August and was issued a Certificate of Affirmation (COA) by the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) last October.

He will serve as an ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod for a three-year term from October 2023 to October 2026.