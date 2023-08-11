A newly identified drug personality was apprehended by authorities on August 10 in the town of Brooke’s Point around 11:43 in the evening.

The individual arrested during a joint anti-illegal drug operation led by the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS), in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Chain of Command (PDEA COC) and other units, was identified as 40-year-old Brian Bantillan.

According to the provincial police report, an undercover agent managed to purchase a sachet that weighed approximately 0.023 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, more commonly known as shabu, for P500.

The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) estimates its street value to be P6,800 per gram.

Upon searching Bantillan, authorities found and seized a dirty white cap, a heat-sealed transparent sachet containing 0.026 grams of a white crystalline substance also believed to be shabu, a green Star Crown lighter, a genuine five hundred peso bill that was used as marked money, and four pieces of Snow Bear candy.

The total weight of the seized substance amounts to 0.049 grams, with an estimated street value of around P1,100.