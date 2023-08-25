The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) has successfully concluded the construction of a road in Brgy. Sta. Cruz, located within the city in an important stride to improve local infrastructure.

Spanning a distance of 0.918 kilometers, the inaugurated roadway links the sitios of Calatubog to Parang in the said barangay, integrating them into the existing road network that feeds into the Puerto Princesa North Road.

Featuring a width of 14.6 meters, the completed road link is expected to bring benefits for the local populace.

The DPWH said the infrastructure accomplishment are manifold. Foremost, the improved connectivity between Calatubog and Parang to the city’s arterial routes will expedite commuting for residents traversing to and from the city center.

Moreover, it holds the promise for streamlining the transportation of goods from the community to the markets, thereby fostering a conducive environment for amplified socioeconomic activities within the vicinity.