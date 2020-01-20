Newly acquired heavy equipment to be deployed in West Coast barangays

The heavy equipment recently acquired by the city government will be permanently assigned at the newly inaugurated “satellite city hall” for the implementation of infrastructure projects, including road projects.

The city government said it will deploy its heavy equipment for use of remote barangays along the Puerto Princesa west coast to speed up development in the area.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said the heavy equipment recently acquired by the city government will be permanently assigned at the newly inaugurated “satellite city hall” for the implementation of infrastructure projects, including road projects.

“Unti-untiin natin ‘yan ngayon na nandito na ang mga gobyerno malapit sa inyo. ‘Yong mga kalsada na matagal ninyo nang hinihingi ay aayusin na unti-unti. Mag-usap lang kung anong barangay ang mauuna sa pagpapagawa ng kalsada pero since nandito sa Napsan ang heavy equipments ay sila na muna bago mag-usap na lang ang Bagumbayan at Simpocan, para hindi magulo,” he said Monday during the opening of the mini-city hall in Napsan.

Bayron said he hopes the establishment of the satellite city hall will uplift the living standard of residents in the area.

“Totoo naman talaga na napag-iwanan ang west coast barangays. Kung may kailangan kayo lumapit kayo dito sa city hall at tutulungan kayo,” he said.

City Agriculturist Melissa Macasaet also encouraged the residents to develop agriculture-related projects such as demo farm and livestock raising that will eventually provide income to farmers.

“Ang mga barangay nyo dito ay active sa mga agro fair ng city government. Maraming pwedeng magawa pagdating sa agriculture, pwedeng demo farm, livestock production. Ang sabi ko nga nakaraan kung ayaw may dahilan pero gusto maraming paraan lalo na nandito sa iyo ang mga materials,” Macasaet said.

Bayron has designated former solid waste head Andrew Russel to manage the satellite city hall.

Several offices will be posted in the area including the City Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), city veterinarian, city agriculture, and city engineering.

“Hindi lahat ng opisina mayron dito. Doon isinasubmit sa mini city hall tapos iprocess sa bayan. Kung may bayaran at medyo marami ang magbabayad ay pwede natin papuntahin ang representative ng treasurer para macollect ang bayad. Ang ibang opisina katulad lang civil registrar ay pwede natin i-schedule ang punta nila,” he said.

Former City councilor and Barangay Macarascas mini-city hall head Jonjie Rodriguez urged barangay officials of three barangays to meet monthly.

“Doon napaparating ang mga pangangailangan sa kanilang mga barangay, naeevaluate ang mga nagawa,” he said.

Related

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.