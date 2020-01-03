New Year’s Day fire destroys residential home in Taytay

FO1 Ramil Olorga, case investigator, told Palawan News on Thursday that the fire started at 9:15 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion in the municipality. Fire out was declared at 9:40 p.m.

Fire destroyed a residential house in Taytay on New Year’s Day. No one was reported injured.

Olorga said that the house was owned by Ailyn Joan Pegarido.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by faulty electrical wiring. The initial estimated cost of damage is around P20,000.

