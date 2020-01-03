Fri. Jan 3rd, 2020

New Year’s Day fire destroys residential home in Taytay

Jan 3, 2020 Jayra Joyce Taboada

A fire razed a residential house in Tatay, Wednesday. Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Taytay.

Fire destroyed a residential house in Taytay on New Year’s Day. No one was reported injured.

FO1 Ramil Olorga, case investigator, told Palawan News on Thursday that the fire started at 9:15 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion in the municipality. Fire out was declared at 9:40 p.m.

Olorga said that the house was owned by Ailyn Joan Pegarido.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by faulty electrical wiring. The initial estimated cost of damage is around P20,000.

 

