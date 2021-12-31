As it helps more Filipinos transition to a digital home, SM Appliance Center offers customers a better, faster and easier way of shopping online through its newly revamped website, The New SM Appliance at www.smappliance.com.

The new website layout is more intuitive and allows for easier navigation through various filters. Apart from a zoom-in feature on product images, customers can examine the products better through the comprehensive and updated product features and benefits.

Enjoy a cleaner and safer environment at home with the Sharp Air Purifier with Humidifier.

There is also a tab dedicated for promos where customers can quickly view special collections. The new website generally loads faster, making shopping online more fun and convenient. New payment option like installments is now also available using BDO and other selected credit cards.

Give your kitchen an elegant new look with this LG 15.4 Cuft Two Door Linear Inverter Refrigerator. Its Hygiene Fresh feature will keep your food longer, fresher and cleaner with energy savings.

Now is the best time to try the new website and shop online for your favorite appliances with SM Appliance Center’s Libreng Appliances Araw Araw promotion, which is now ongoing until January 15, 2022. Customers are entitled to a raffle entry for every P1000 purchase for the chance to win exciting prizes during the raffle draws.

TV when it’s on. Art when it’s off. This Samsung 55” The Frame QLED Smart TV can hang like a real frame and display a beautiful artwork with its Art Mode feature to beautify your living space.

Planning a new look for your home for the New Year? There are state-of-the-art home entertainment systems like the amazing Samsung’s TV Frame that will bring not only the cinema experience to your home but also the art gallery with its 4k QLED display and Art Mode features. It has over 1200 pieces of art with a customizable frame of your choice. It’s TV when it’s on. Art when it’s off.

Energy saving LG 1.5 HP Inverter Split Type Aircon.

There are also high performance air filtration systems like the LG inverter split type air conditioners with energy saving dual compressors that refresh and renew the air in your room and Sharp innovative purifiers with built-in dust and odor sensors, keeping your family’s safe from any virus.

Cook your family’s favorite meals with ease with this high performance Beko Kitchen Range. It has 4 gas burners, 2 hot plates, gas oven and electric grill.

You’ll be feel like a kitchen queen with LG inverter refrigerators with Hygiene Fresh features to keep your food items fresher and odor free; and the Beko Kitchen Range with advance precision in cooking your family’s favorite meals.

Make your laundry chores a breeze with this LG 7kg Front Load Inverter Washing Machine. Its LG Steam technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, making your clothes more hygienic.

Check out these new appliances and shop for your digital home anytime at the new SM Appliance at www.smappliance.com. For more updates, like us at facebook.com/smappliance or follow us at instagram.com/smappliance/ or join SM Appliance Center’s Viber community at https://bit.ly/3uNzk8V.