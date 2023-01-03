The Provincial Police Office (PPO) of Palawan reported on Monday that the New Year’s celebration on the island had been generally peaceful.

According to P/Maj. Ric Ramos, the PPO’s spokesperson, there was only one incident of shooting and one incident of stabbing that were reported in the municipalities of Quezon and Narra, respectively, on January 1.

Two road accidents, he added, were also reported in Narra.

“Sa nakalipas na December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023 naging tahimik po ang pagsalubong ng bagong taon. Wala po tayong naitala na insidente ng stray bullet or indiscriminate firing,” he said.

“Nakapagtala tayo nang found cadaver sa bayan ng Narra at shooting incident naman sa bayan ng Quezon. Voluntary surrender ang sa bayan ng Narra at may ongoing manhunt operation naman tayo sa bayan ng Quezon upang madakip ang suspect. May 2 aksidente sa kalsada sa bayan ng Narra,” he added.

Ramos added that the PPO director, P/Col. Adonis Guzman, along with his deputy police director for operations and other members of the force are currently touring municipal police stations in order to assess the situation following the celebrations.

