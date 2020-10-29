New storm system enters PAR

Earlier forecasts plotted Rolly at 1,505 kilometers east of Central Luzon before before entering Philippine territory.

A new tropical depression (international code name Goni) has intensified into a severe tropical storm and has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It has been given the local name “Rolly” by PAGASA.

A PAGASA update stated that Rolly entered the PAR around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier forecasts plotted Rolly at 1,505 kilometers east of Central Luzon before before entering Philippine territory.

Aside from Rolly, PAGASA is also monitoring another weather system still outside the country. As of 3 p.m., the tropical depression was estimated to be some 2,435 kilometers east of Mindanao. It has maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 70 kph. It is moving towards west-northwest at 10 kph.

“Sa ganitong bilis, inaasahan na maaaring itong pumasok ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) sa araw ng Lunes o Martes. Inaasahan na within the next 24 hours ay maaari itong lumakas at maging ganap na tropical storm,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts