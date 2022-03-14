Retirement pensioners residing in the Philippines are still excluded from complying with the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners’ Program (ACOP) in order to continue receiving their monthly pensions, according to newly-appointed Social Security System (SSS) president and chief executive officer Michael Regino.

Regino said retirement pensioners living in the country are no longer required since October 30, 2017, to report to any SSS branch on their birth month to comply with ACOP.

“We recognize the challenges brought about by the pandemic, and we have suspended ACOP compliance starting February 2020 until September 30, 2021, to protect the safety and health of our pensioners,” Regino said.

“We devised a way that will no longer require our pensioners to do the annual reporting to SSS. We implemented various verification procedures to confirm if a retirement pensioner is still alive and entitled to receive his/her monthly pension,” he added.

Regino said the SSS required pensioners to annually report to SSS to ensure the rightful recipients would continue to receive their benefits.

“We have established ACOP in 2012 to ensure that we are giving the benefits only to those who are entitled under the Social Security Law. ACOP protects the SSS fund from various kinds of fraudulent claims wherein some beneficiaries still receive SSS pensions while the member is already deceased, especially for surviving spouses,” Regino explained.

Regino clarified that there are only four (4) types of pensioners, which include survivors (death), total disability, dependent’s pensioners, and retirement pensioners residing abroad who should comply with ACOP. They have until March 31, 2022, to conduct their yearly reporting online and through other non-face-to-face methods.

Regino said that it was important for concerned pensioners to comply with this program so they could enjoy receiving their monthly pensions. “Non-compliance with the yearly reporting will lead to the temporary suspension of their monthly pensions starting May 2022,” he added.

The new SSS chief explained that pensioners could send their ACOP compliance through the SSS corporate e-mail address of the nearest SSS branch or service office if they reside in the Philippines.

“They also have the option to send their compliance through mail or courier service addressed to the Branch Head of nearest SSS branch if they reside in the Philippines. If residing overseas, they can send it to the SSS OFW-Contact Services Section located in the SSS Main Office in Quezon City, or the nearest foreign representative office,” Regino said.

Regino said they could also opt to do their ACOP compliance through video conferencing via Microsoft Teams for pensioners residing abroad. They can request an appointment at ofw.relations@sss.gov.ph. “On the other hand, total disability pensioners residing in the Philippines can comply with ACOP through a home visit by sending a written request via e-mail or mail addressed to the Medical Services Section of the nearest SSS branch,” he concluded.

Pensioners may access the directory of SSS branches and foreign offices for their respective e-mail addresses and locations through this link, https://bit.ly/SSSDirectory.

Furthermore, Regino urged pensioners to follow or subscribe to the agency’s official social media accounts through its Facebook page at “Philippine Social Security System–SSS,” Instagram at “mysssph,” Twitter at “PHLSSS,” YouTube Channel at “mysssph” or join the community on Viber at “MYSSSPH Updates” or visit the uSSSap Tayo Portal at https://crms.sss.gov.ph.